Hoshiarpur: This cobbler won't give up, in fray 20th time

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, January 31

“I am committed to building a society that has no discrimination of any kind. There is no caste or financial difference or any communal boundaries. To achieve this target, I am going to contest for the 20th time,” says Om Prakash Jakhu, a cobbler who works near Clock Tower, here on Monday.

Promising free education and health facilities for all, Jakhu filed his nomination as a candidate of the Bharatrashtra Democratic Party.

Talking to The Tribune, he said: “I am fighting the poll to save the youth from narcotics. My mantra is work to every hand, food to every mouth, education to every child and health services for all.”

Jakhu has only Rs 20,000 cash in hand and has no bank deposits or property. He has a two-wheeler in the name of assets. “Of my poll budget of Rs 20,000, I have spent Rs 7,500 on filing the nomination and depositing the security amount while the rest of the amount will be used for my door-to-door campaigning. I will visit people, polish their shoes to earn my livelihood and urge them to vote for me.”

Jakhu had contested 19 times. Years ago, he had been a BSP candidate, then he contested from Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party in the MLA polls thrice. Asked about contesting from a new party this time, he said, “I am fighting for the sake of people, to save democracy and defeat the communal and corrupt forces.”

#Hoshiarpur