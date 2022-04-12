This doctor wants to spruce up health infra

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, April 11
Dr Ravjot Singh, the first-time MLA of AAP from the Shamchurasi (Reserved) segment in Hoshiarpur district, wants to top up public health services with modern facilities, which are available 24x7. Being a medicine specialist, the legislator understands the importance of health services and areas that need improvement as well as other requirements.
During his visit at Hariana town’s Prime Health Centre, he found that there was no ECG machine available and patients had to suffer. He provided an ECG machine to the centre out of his own pocket.
Will end drug trade
I want to eradicate the drug trade. Concerted efforts will be made for rehabilitation of the addicts, besides taking preventive steps so as to avoid youth going astray. —Dr Ravjot Singh, Shamchurasi MLA
“My first priority is to ensure 24x7 availability of health services in the constituency. Improving infrastructure and availability of doctors, especially the paramedical and support staff, is of utmost importance.
“The staff will be recruited as per requirement very soon. I am working to ensure providing diagnostic facilities, like the well-equipped pathological laboratories and ECG machines and ultrasound scan, in at least two health centres of my constituency like Hariana, Bhunga or Shamchurasi”, said Dr Ravjot.
Dr Ravjot, an MD (Medicine) from PGIMER, Chandigarh, has been in politics for nine years. In 2017, he was fielded in the Assembly elections by AAP, but couldn’t win. In 2019, he was AAP candidate from Hoshiarpur (Reserved) parliamentary constituency, but again, the luck was not in his favour. In this Assembly elections, he was successful from Shamchurasi.
He said eradication of drug abuse was also on top of his agenda, besides improving the connectivity, not only the road, but also that of landline and mobile phones, in the area.
