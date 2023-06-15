This ‘madman’ doesn’t rob Punjab like you: CM Mann hits back at Sukhbir Badal

PTI

Chandigarh, June 15

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday attacked Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for calling him “mad”, saying unlike the SAD leader, he does not “loot” Punjab.

Mann posted a purported video of Badal using the objectionable word against him on Twitter.

In the purported video, Badal could be heard saying, “(Surjit Singh) Barnala sahab remained (CM) for two and half years, (Parkash Singh) Badal sahab remained CM for 20 years, Captain Amarinder Singh remained for 10 years. Beant Singh for five years and now, who is ‘pagal jiha’ (like a madman) has completed one year.” Reacting to it, the CM said, Badal called all previous chief ministers a ‘sahab’ in the video but referred to him as a madman.

“No problem Sukhbir Singh ji,” he said, adding that the people and the universe are with him.

“At least this madman does not loot Punjab like you,” he said.

Later, in an official statement, Mann said the SAD chief has “lost his mental balance” as he is baffled by the growing public support for the AAP leader.

Mann said these “rejected” leaders, who have been ousted by the people, do not have any moral right to say anything to others.

“These leaders had treated Punjab as their fiefdom and plundered the state mercilessly,” he said.

People of Punjab were irked and ensured that such leaders and parties face a crushing defeat in the Assembly election, he added.

Now, these leaders are not able to digest that the government of the common man is working tirelessly to serve the state and its people, said Mann.

Frustrated over this these leaders have started hitting below the belt by using such foul language, said Mann.

“At least I am not plundering public wealth as Sukhbir and his coterie did in their heydays,” said Mann.

Badal, reacting to Mann’s tweet, attacked the AAP government over the regularisation of contractual teachers and the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state.

“Chief Minister ‘sahab’, of course, you are angry. Those who are rattled usually get angry. But bring down those temporary teachers and employees who climb atop water tanks to commit suicides despite being assured of regularisation,” he said.

He also asked the chief minister to strengthen the state’s law and order and ensure peace.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party termed Badal’s ‘madman’ remark as unfortunate and said it only shows how unnerved the SAD chief is.

“While in power, these people amassed wealth worth billions and trillions by misusing public tax money,” AAP Punjab’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang alleged.

Now, with the honest politics of Mann, their dreams of looting Punjab will never be fulfilled. That’s why, these people are saying such things, he added.

