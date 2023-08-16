Villagers stuck in Punjab's Ropar evacuated as Sutlej floods area after water is released from Bhakra dam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

NDRF teams evacuated seven people at Harsa Bela village in Ropar on Wednesday as the Sutlej flooded the area after the BBMB released water from the Bhakra Dam.

Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav is monitoring the evacuation operation near Harsa Bela village.

In Gurdaspur, Army, BSF and NDRF officials have been deployed as flood waters entered two dozen villages.

The town has been cut off from other parts as the Mukerian bridge has been closed to traffic. The Gurdasapur-Mukerian link road is badly damaged due to the overflowing water.

The irrigation department officials said 70,000 cusecs of water is being released from the Bhakra dam, where the water level is 1677.7 feet, against the danger mark of 1,680 feet.

The level of water in the Pong Dam is 1,398.68 feet now against the danger mark of 1,390 feet.

#Bhakra Beas Management Board BBMB #Border Security Force BSF #Gurdaspur #Ropar