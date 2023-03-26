Those vitiating Punjab’s atmosphere running for their life: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 25

People trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state are running for their life. This was stated by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejirwal today while speaking about the recent happenings in the state in the wake of the crackdown launched againt pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh.

Kejirwal was addressing the ‘sangat’ at Shri Guru Ravidas Satsang Bhawan in Dera Sachkhand Ballan, Jalandhar.

Punjab Chief Minister Bagwant Mann also accompanied Kejriwal during his visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan to hand over a cheque fopr Rs 25 crore to its chief, Sant Niranjan Dass, for the construction of Shri Guru Ravidas Research Centre.

Kejriwal said the Mann government had taken some tough decisions in the past few days to tackle those trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state. He said AAP had no allegiance with gangsters and criminals unlike previous governments in the state. Addressing people at the satsang hall, Kejriwal said, “We have to maintain peace and law and order in the state. The state government has taken tough decisions, but for whom? Due to this, peace prevails in the state.” On drugs, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “Those selling drugs in the state are also running for their life.”

Panel to manage affairs of centre

A committee headed by Sant Baba Niranjan Dass will manage the affairs of Guru Ravidas Bani Adhiyan Centre. Non-official members of the committee will be the Secretary, Tourism, Secretary, Welfare of SC/BC, Secretary, Finance, and the local Deputy Commissioner. The Director, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, will be the committee member secretary

Name airport after Guru Ravidas: MP

Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal urged the Chief Minister to name the Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas. The issue was raised on the sidelines of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan