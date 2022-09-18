Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident; requests to avoid rumours

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/New Delhi, September 18

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said he was sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University and a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. He assured that severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty and requested everyone to avoid rumours.

Students of a private university in Punjab's Mohali held a protest on the campus after videos of several girl students were posted on social media, police said.

A girl student, who was involved in sharing the videos online, has been apprehended. She had made videos of some girls and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media, they said.

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਵਿਖੇ ਵਾਪਰੀ ਮੰਦਭਾਗੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਸੁਣ ਕੇ ਦੁੱਖ ਲੱਗਿਆ…ਸਾਡੀਆਂ ਧੀਆਂ ਸਾਡੀ ਇੱਜ਼ਤ ਨੇ…ਘਟਨਾ ਦੀ ਉੱਚ-ਪੱਧਰੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਨੇ…ਜੋ ਵੀ ਦੋਸ਼ੀ ਹੋਇਆ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ…



ਮੈਂ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਨਾਲ ਰਾਬਤੇ ‘ਚ ਹਾਂ…ਮੈਂ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਅਪੀਲ ਕਰਦਾਂ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਅਫ਼ਵਾਹਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਚੋ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 18, 2022

In a tweet in Punjab Mann said, “Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University...our daughters our respect...a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident...severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty...I am in touch with the administration...I request everyone to avoid rumours...”

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said those involved in posting “objectionable” videos of girl students of a university in Punjab on social media will get the strictest punishment.

चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी में एक लड़की ने कई छात्राओं के आपत्तिजनक वीडियो रिकॉर्ड करके Viral किए हैं। ये बेहद संगीन और शर्मनाक है। इसमें शामिल सभी दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलेगी। पीड़ित बेटियाँ हिम्मत रखें। हम सब आपके साथ हैं। सभी संयम से काम लें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 18, 2022

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "In Chandigarh University, a woman recorded objectionable videos of women students and made them viral. This is very serious (matter) and shameful. Those involved will get the strictest punishment. The victims should stay strong. We are with you. Everyone should remain patient."

Police said an investigation into the matter was underway. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in Punjab.

Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared.



It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters.



We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 18, 2022

"It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society," Bains said in a tweet.

Also, SAD leader Harsimrat Badal urged CM Bhagwant Mann to ensure quick action into the incident.

I urge @BhagwantMann to move quickly& ensure dignity of girl students is not compromised on the Internet by getting all objectionable videos removed imm besides taking strict actions agnst culprits. Chd Uni authorities shud also make all facts public¬ try to suppress anything. pic.twitter.com/vNMSbzZs9E — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 18, 2022

In a tweet, she said, “I urge@BhagwantMann to move quickly & ensure dignity of girl students is not compromised on the Internet by getting all objectionable videos removed imm besides taking strict actions agnst culprits. Chd Uni authorities shud also make all facts public¬ try to suppress anything.”

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney urged people to not share the MMS/video further.

The #ChandigarhUniversity case is most shameful. To all responsible Indians, please do not repost, forward or share any MMS/video of the #chandigarhuniversity horror. Let us be a digitally responsible society. — Vikramjit Singh MP (@vikramsahney) September 18, 2022

(With Agency Inputs)