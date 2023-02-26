Those who used 'Saroop' as shield can't be 'waris of Punjab', says CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Patiala, Feb 25

Slamming the way activists of “Waris Punjab De” barged into a police station in Ajnala, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said those who used Guru Granth Sahib as a shield to enter a police station could never be “waris of Punjab”. He made this statement on his official Twitter handle.

Six cops were hurt Amritpal, his supporters had brought a vehicle carrying Guru Granth Sahib to Ajnala ostensibly for ‘amrit sanchar’

The DGP at a press meet later pointed out that they used Guru Granth Sahib as a shield and attacked police personnel, leaving at least six of them injured

The CM reacted two days after self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters barged into a police station in Ajnala. Brandishing swords and guns, the activists broke through barricades on Thursday. They managed to get an assurance from the police that Amritpal’s aide and kidnapping case accused would be released.

Amritpal, who heads Waris Punjab De, and his supporters had brought a vehicle carrying Guru Granth Sahib ostensibly for “amrit sanchar” (a Sikh ceremony) at the police station. The police had stated on Friday that the activists used Guru Granth Sahib as a shield and attacked police personnel in a cowardly manner, leaving six of them injured. In a separate statement, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema urged the Jathedar of Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee that strict action should be taken against those who staged a violent protest using Guru Granth Sahib. He said the police and the government always respected Guru Granth Sahib due to which the police acted with great restraint.

Cheema arrived at Raja Bhalinder Singh Sports Complex Polo Ground today to inaugurate a horse show organised under the Patiala Heritage Festival in collaboration with Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab State Sports University. (With agency inputs)