Thousands attend Deep Sidhu's bhog in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 24
Thousands attended bhog ceremony of Deep Sidhu, which was held at Diwan Todar Mal Hall of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, today.
SAD(A) president Simranjit Singh Mann said the late actor was working in coordination with his party and had campaigned for the party candidates.
Karnail Singh Panjoli, secretary, SGPC, also appreciated the role of Deep Sidhu during farmers’ stir and said the late actor has become an icon for youngsters. Panjoli assured full cooperation to the aggrieved family.
Heads of various sects, deras and nihangs along with Mann presented gold medal and siropas to mother, wife and children, of Deep Sidhu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...
Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100
Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...
Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety
An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...
Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...
J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs
They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...