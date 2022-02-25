Thousands attend Deep Sidhu's bhog in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 24

Thousands attended bhog ceremony of Deep Sidhu, which was held at Diwan Todar Mal Hall of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, today.

SAD(A) president Simranjit Singh Mann said the late actor was working in coordination with his party and had campaigned for the party candidates.

Karnail Singh Panjoli, secretary, SGPC, also appreciated the role of Deep Sidhu during farmers’ stir and said the late actor has become an icon for youngsters. Panjoli assured full cooperation to the aggrieved family.

Heads of various sects, deras and nihangs along with Mann presented gold medal and siropas to mother, wife and children, of Deep Sidhu.

#deep sidhu #karnail singh panjoli #simranjit singh mann