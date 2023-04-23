Thousands attend last rites of martyr Kulwant Singh

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Charik (Moga), April 22

The mortal remains of 32-year-old Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, who lost his life in the Poonch terror attack, were consigned to the flames as per religious and social customs with full state honours at his native Charik village in Moga district today.

Earlier, the body of the martyr, wrapped in the Tricolour, arrived in a military truck accompanied by some officers and jawans of his battalion. It was kept at his house for some time where family members, relatives and villagers paid floral tributes to him.

Army officers handed over the Tricolour to the martyr’s wife, Hardeep Kaur.

Army jawans presented a guard of honour to the departed soul.

Thousands of people from all walks of life, including relatives, gathered at the village cremation ground to attend the last rites of the martyr. They raised slogans “Shaheed Jawan Kulwant Singh amar rahe”.

Lok Sabha member Mohammad Sadiq and local MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora visited the house of Kulwant Singh and mourned his death. They also paid floral tributes to him.

Kulwant Singh’s father Baldev Singh had also sacrificed his life for the country in the Kargil War. Kulwant was a toddler at that time. On attaining the age of 18, he got a job on compassionate grounds.