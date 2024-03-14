Thousands of Punjab farmers leave for Delhi

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, March 13

A huge number of farmers, associated with the BKU (Ugrahan), today headed towards Delhi from Moonak in several buses.

Darbara Singh Chhajla, district general secretary, BKU (Ugrahan), said they were going to the national capital in 250 buses to take part in the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) mahapanchayat scheduled for tomorrow.

Hundreds of farm activists of the Kirti Kisan Union, BKU (Rajewal), BKU (Dhaner) and BKU (Dakonda) also left for Delhi on a train from Dhuri.

Bhupinder Singh Longowal of the Kirti Kisan Union said they were going to take part in the mahapanchayat to compel the Centre to implement their already accepted demands, including the guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) on all crops, debt waiver of farmers, Rs 10,000 pension and justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sangrur