Thousands of Punjab farmers leave for Delhi

Sangrur, March 13
A huge number of farmers, associated with the BKU (Ugrahan), today headed towards Delhi from Moonak in several buses.
Darbara Singh Chhajla, district general secretary, BKU (Ugrahan), said they were going to the national capital in 250 buses to take part in the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) mahapanchayat scheduled for tomorrow.
Hundreds of farm activists of the Kirti Kisan Union, BKU (Rajewal), BKU (Dhaner) and BKU (Dakonda) also left for Delhi on a train from Dhuri.
Bhupinder Singh Longowal of the Kirti Kisan Union said they were going to take part in the mahapanchayat to compel the Centre to implement their already accepted demands, including the guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) on all crops, debt waiver of farmers, Rs 10,000 pension and justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...