Thousands of tablets missing from OOAT clinic at Bassi Pathana Civil Hospital

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 31
Thousands of tablets being given to drug addicts have been reported missing from the Outdoor Opoid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinic being run from the Community Health Centre at Bassi Pathana Civil Hospital. The in-charge supplying these tablets to patients has reported the matter to the Senior Medical Officer (SMO).
When contacted, Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said the SMO had brought to his notice that the tablets were missing from the OOAT clinic at Bassi Pathana Civil hospital. Kumar said he had marked an inquiry.
Sub-Inspector Major Singh said the health authorities had lodged a complaint regarding the theft of tablets and investigation was on.
