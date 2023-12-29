Thousands pay tribute to Chhote Sahibzadas

Amritsar, December 28
Thousands of devotees took part in the bhog of ‘akhand path’ in the Golden Temple complex and recitation of the ‘mool mantar’ to pay obeisance to Chhote Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri at Akal Takht today.
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had given a call to recite the ‘mool mantar’ and ‘gur mantar’ for 10 minutes to pay tributes to Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, and their grandmother Mata Gujri, who had sacrificed their lives for their faith.
On the occasion, kirtan was performed by a team of Hazuri Ragi Gurmail Singh of Golden Temple and prayers were offered by Baljit Singh.
Narrating the history of the Martyrdom Day, Granthi of Golden Temple Giani Baljinder Singh said the Chote Sahibzadas’ sacrifice reminded us of the importance of standing up for what we believed in, no matter how adverse the circumstances were.
