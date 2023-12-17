Thousands take part in parade to remember ’71 war heroes

Fazilka, December 16
Thousands of residents here participated in a unique victory parade taken out today to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of 228 Indian Army soldiers, who laid down their lives to save the town from falling into the hands of Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. About 350 jawans were wounded during the action.
The parade started from the District Administrative Complex and culminated at the Clock Tower Chowk. 104 family members of the martyrs, who came from different parts of the country, participated in the parade, which was led by Brigade Commander Maneesh Kumar Jain. Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, Fazilka MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna, Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir, SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi, ADC Ravinder Singh Arora and thousands of residents walked on Fazilka roads to pay homage to martyrs.
The war veterans in full ceremonial dress along with their kin sat in decorated jeeps. The shopkeepers came out of their shops and showered flowers and distributed sweets throughout the route.
War veteran Col RS Sodhi, who also participated in the parade, said that, “The Army could win the battle with support of the countrymen, who stood behind the soldiers. I am overwhelmed by the enthusiasm shown by the people here.”
