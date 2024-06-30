Thrashing of Dalit youths: BKU hands over farm leader to cops

Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, June 29

Manjit Singh Gharachon of the BKU (Ugrahan), who allegedly thrashed two Dalit youths, was handed over by the union leaders to Sangrur DSP Manoj Gorsi today.

Earlier, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, chief, BKU (Ugrahan), had demanded cancellation of Section 3 (i) (X) of the SC/ST Act —1989 (Amendment 2022) from the FIR registered against Manjit and others. A case was registered against farm leaders Manjit and Jagtar Singh Laddi on the statement of Harjit Singh under Sections 341, 323, 325, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 3 (i) (X) of the SC/ST Act for “beating” him and Aman and using casteist slurs.

Ugrahan said the police had falsely implicated Laddi in this case and his name should be removed from the FIR. Besides, he also demanded action against Sangrur (Sadar) SHO for not investigating the case in a fair manner.

Ugrahan said they had handed over Manjit to the police so that no one could take benefit by making it labourers versus farmers. He said first Dalit youths attacked and injured Manjit’s son grievously.

