Chaos at Pbi varsity

Thrashing of prof: 13 booked for bid to commit culpable homicide

Deceased girl’s kin submit plaint to police

Thrashing of prof: 13 booked for bid to commit culpable homicide

Punjabi University students hold a protest in Patiala on Friday. A TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 15

A day after a Punjabi University professor was thrashed on the campus over the mysterious death of a girl student, the police have registered a case against 13 persons, three by name.

Retired judge to probe matter, says VC

In a complaint to the police, the deceased girl’s father Harcharan Singh demanded registration of a murder case against Professor Surjit and said, “Jashandeep was not able to bear the mental torture meted out to her by the professor. She died at 2:15 am on Thursday.”

Anticipating a large turnout of protesters on the campus due to the yesterday’s incident, the university authorities suspended academic activities today.

Despite the same, the students gathered outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office.

The victim’s parents also met Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind and demanded stern action against the professor.

So far, the university has received four new complaints against the professor concerned.

The VC said, “We have received complaints from several students against the professor concerned. I have marked a probe to a retired judge and have requested him to submit the report at the earliest.”

Urban Estate SHO Aman said the police had registered a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide and wrongful restraint against 13 individuals, including three identified persons.

He said the deceased girl’s father had also submitted a complaint. “A case will be registered on the basis of supporting evidence,” he said.

