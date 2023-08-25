Threat letters to Sikhs in Pak condemned

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 24

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Jathedar Harpreet Singh has taken serious notice of threatening letters sent to Sikhs in Rawalpindi (Pakistan). He has asked the governments of India and Pakistan to take necessary steps to protect the Sikh families living in Pakistan.

The Jathedar said Sikh families in Rawalpindi and Panja Sahib have received threatening letters, in which they have been instructed to either convert to Islam or leave Pakistan. An atmosphere of fear and apprehension has developed among Sikh families.

Thirty years ago, there were families in Kabul, Kandahar and Wazirabad in Afghanistan that used to offer services at houses of historic gurus there. Some time ago, Sikhs were selectively killed so they started migrating. Now, only five to seven Sikh families are left in Afghanistan, said he.

He added that after these events, the killing of Sikhs initiated in Pakistan as well, due to which most of the Sikh families moved to Panja Sahib, Lahore and Nankana Sahib in Pakistani Punjab. He said those who sent these letters must be arrested immediately. He has also appealed to the gurdwara committees to put pressure on their respective governments to initiate steps for the protection of Sikhs in Pakistan.

