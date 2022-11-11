Threat of equine herpes virus outbreak in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 10

There is a threat of a possible outbreak of the equine herpes virus in Punjab. In the past two months, many horses have been brought to the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University hospital with complaints of this disease.

Ways to reduce disease spread Isolate affected animals immediately in well-ventilated space

Separate caretakers to handle affected and unaffected horses

Clean/disinfect stalls by iodophors or phenolic products and leave these empty for weeks

Dispose of aborted foetus and material, if any, by burning

Avoid taking horses to shows, fairs, mandis or races for at least two months or till the outbreak subsides

Vaccinate all unexposed horses/mares immediately Vaccinate all unexposed horses/mares immediately and give booster doses to all vaccinated pregnant mares. Vaccinate adult horses initially with two doses three-four weeks apart and then annually. — Dr Ashwani Kumar, HOD, Veterinary medicine

The disease has been detected in almost all parts of the state with most cases being reported from the Malwa region, including Bathinda, Faridkot, Sri Mukatsar Sahib, Mansa and Moga. This region is the major equine-rearing belt of the state and experts from the university have cautioned horse-rearing farmers against it and have advised them to get their horses vaccinated.

The unusual thing about the outbreak is the presence of only nervous signs and the absence of any respiratory issues or abortions in pregnant mares as described in literature related to herpes infections.

A large number of horses belonging to the police, ITBP, BSF and other paramilitary and military forces in North India are at a risk of the disease and must be vaccinated against this disease, said Dr Ashwani Kumar, HoD, Veterinary Medicine.

Talking about the symptoms of the disease, he said there might be a sudden onset of paresis of various degrees and the affected animals could show inability/difficulty in getting up, face ataxia or staggering of gait due to hind quarter weakness, but their appetite remains almost normal and recumbency is noticed in some horses. Worsening of the condition could lead to coma or death.

“Vaccinate all unexposed horses/mares immediately and give booster doses to all vaccinated pregnant mares. Young foals should be vaccinated for the first time at nine months, with a booster dose after four weeks and then after six months. Vaccinate adult horses initially with two doses three-four weeks apart and then annually,” said Dr Kumar.

On management of sick horses, he said, “Provide good footing such as grass, sand, rice or wheat husk to the affected horses, place food and water in an accessible location at a convenient height above the ground and remove obstacles in stables. Maintain recumbent animals in sternal position and roll them every two-four hours to reduce the risk of myonecrosis and decubital ulcers. Whenever possible, lift and support the horse in a standing position using an appropriately fitting sling.”