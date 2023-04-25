 Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant : The Tribune India

SIT REPORT BENT COPS

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

Former DGP Shashi Kant, whose claims in 2013 about the existence of a police-drug mafia nexus in Punjab eventually led to subsequent investigations and the recent dismissal of AIG Raj Jit Singh, does not want to talk about the nexus now.



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 24

Former DGP Shashi Kant, whose claims in 2013 about the existence of a police-drug mafia nexus in Punjab eventually led to subsequent investigations and the recent dismissal of AIG Raj Jit Singh, does not want to talk about the nexus now. Claiming that he suffered harassment and threats, Kant said a report about police officers and politicians having links with drug smugglers went missing from government records and he could not make it public on his own.

Kant had during the hearing of a Ropar jail inmate’s case claimed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that he had prepared a report on the police-drug mafia nexus when he was the state Intelligence chief. Later, he was appointed head of the state prisons as DGP and carried out reforms. The inmate had claimed jails were a haven for free flow of drugs. Kant, in an affidavit to the High Court in 2013, said he had submitted the list to the government. The list, however, is missing. It was never brought before the public.

The mysterious “Shashi Kant list”, as it is known in official and legal circles, is back in the news now following the dismissal of AIG Raj Jit Singh and the registration of a case against him for allegedly colluding with drug-tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh.

The state government is carrying out a probe against police officers, “however highly placed they may be”, for links with these dismissed police personnel. Officials probing the matter are expected to unearth previous reports about the police-drug mafia nexus also.

Asked about the list, senior officials said they had not seen it in any file. Former DGP Shashi Kant today said it was an old matter and he did not want to talk about it now. “I have faced a lot of harassment and threats after I spoke about the list of names I had submitted. Successive governments know the facts.”

Kant had earlier stated that he had not kept a copy of the report/list. He had earlier said he was duty-bound under the Officials Secrets Act to share such report with his superiors only. Successive governments, including that of the SAD-BJP and the Congress, did not confirm the existence of any such report. Former DGP Shashi Kant, once in a press conference, took names of some Akali leaders, but he has also not submitted a copy of the report in the High Court. On the contrary, in May 2019 during a hearing on the matter, Kant requested the court to direct the Punjab Government to update the list with latest names and figures, if any.

Kant has been claiming in various interviews that the list prepared by him in 2007 when he was posted as the ADGP (Intelligence), Punjab, was never made public. He claimed that he had submitted it directly to then CM Parkash Singh Badal. The claim was denied.

The reference to such a list first came in the case of Ropar jail inmate Tarlochan Singh, who claimed drugs were freely available in the jail. Advocate Navikiran, who represented Tarlochan, said Shashi Kant joined the case saying he had done a lot of work for reforms in the jail and also prepared a list of police/politicians involved in drug trade.

Prepared List in 2007, gave it to then CM

  • Ex-DGP Shashi Kant says he prepared list in 2007 when he was ADGP, but it wasn’t made public
  • The former top cop claimed that he had submitted the list to the then Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal. The claim was, however, denied

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

2
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

3
Punjab

Man held for hitting Sikh priests, desecrating holy book in Rupnagar gurdwara; incident sparks outrage

4
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

5
Punjab

Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode may have played mediator in Amritpal's arrest

6
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

7
Chandigarh

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

8
Nation

India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open 'on a footpath'

9
Nation

During argument, Indian man urinates on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight

10
Nation

Top wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan

Don't Miss

View All
From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Top News

OP KAVERI: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan

Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan

Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water

2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case

2021 UP Violence: ‘Pendency high’, Supreme Court rejects plea for day-to-day trial in Kheri case

India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang

India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang

Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

Poonch probe zeroes in on 2 Pakistan terror handlers

Poonch probe zeroes in on 2 Pakistan terror handlers


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Play ‘One on One’ presents a collage of modern India

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Man beaten to death in Delhi road rage case

10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana