Threats to Sidhu Mossewala’s father show it’s gangsters calling shots in Punjab, says Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday lambasted the Bhagwant Mann government for its utter failure in handling open threats to the life of the family of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu who was brutally murdered on May 29.

Bajwa said it was strange and disheartening to know Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, received an email from the gangsters who threatened him with dire consequences if he continued to seek justice for his murdered son.

Shubhdeep was not only a congressman who contested from Mansa constituency but was also an artiste of international fame.

“It appears that the tall claims made by both chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab Police officials that they have been able to put an end to the widespread fear of the gangsters from Punjab were nothing but completely hollow”, said Bajwa while adding that it showed gangsters were still ruling the roost and the Bhagwant Mann government failed to create deterrence of law and order it in the state.

Bajwa said it had been more than three months since the barbaric killing of Shubhdeep occurred however the ransom calls from the gangsters continued to pour in from parts of India and outside.

“ It is apparent these criminals have no fear of the land of the law that’s why they are not hesitant to directly threaten Balkaur Singh Sidhu with dire consequences and even warned him to stop seeking justice for his son otherwise he would also meet the same fate of his son in fact rather more cruel and worse.

