Threats to singer's father show gangsters calling shots: Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh September 3

Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa has lambasted the Mann government for its failure in handling open threats to the family of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was murdered on May 29.

Bajwa said it was strange and disheartening to know that Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of Moosewala, received an email from gangsters threatening him with dire consequences if he continued to seek justice for murder of his son.

Moosewala was not only a Congress man who contested polls from the Mansa constituency, but was also an artiste of international fame.

“It appears that the tall claims made by both Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and police officials that they have been able to put an end to widespread fear of the gangsters from Punjab are nothing but completely hollow,” said Bajwa, adding that it showed gangsters were still ruling the roost and the Mann government failed to to create deterrence of law and order in the state.

Bajwa said it had been more than three months since the killing of Moosewala, still gangsters were making ransom calls from parts of India and outside.

“It is apparent these criminals have no fear of the law that’s why they are not hesitant to directly threaten Balkaur Singh with dire consequences. They have even warned him to stop seeking justice for his son, otherwise he would also meet the same fate,” he said.