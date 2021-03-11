Three AAP MPs from Punjab take oath as Rajya Sabha members

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu today administered oath to three of the five newly-elected AAP MPs from Punjab, as he advised them to go through publications to equip themselves with procedures and practices in the conduct of the House.

The three members who took oath in Naidu’s chamber in Parliament House were Raghav Chadha, Ashok Kumar Mittal and Sanjeev Arora.

All were elected unopposed from Punjab in March as no other party had nominated any candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Naidu advised the new members to go through various publications, including ‘Rajya Sabha at Work’, ‘Practice and Procedure of Parliament’, the ‘Members Handbook’, ‘Rule Book’ among others to enable them to equip them with the procedures of the House and enrich their knowledge about its functioning.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, Deputy Chairman Harivansh and other senior officers were present.

While Chadha is a senior leader of the AAP, Mittal is the founder of Phagwara-based Lovely Professional University, the first private university in the state and one of the largest in India. Chadha is considered to have played a significant role in AAP’s massive victory in the recent Assembly polls. He was co-incharge of the AAP’s political affairs in Punjab.

Chadha expressed his gratitude to party convener Arvind Kejriwal for giving him the responsibility. “Will use the platform to raise the problems of Punjab and the country,” he said.

Arora, a businessman from Ludhiana, runs a charitable Trust founded after his parents lost their lives to cancer. He is also on the governing board of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, and a member of the apex council of the Punjab Cricket Association.

#ashok kumar mittal #m venkaiah naidu #raghav chadha #sanjeev arora