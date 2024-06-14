Three Abohar women among 5 held for running extortion racket

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 13

The Hanumangarh police have arrested five persons, including three women, for extorting lakhs of rupees by threatening a farmer to implicate him in false rape case.

Sought Rs 10 lakh They locked me in the room and threatened to implicate me in a false rape case. They demanded Rs 10 lakh to release me. Later, they agreed on Rs 5 lakh. — Mangi Lal Jat, Complainant

Complainant Mangi Lal Jat of Chak 11 SLW village, Tibbi tehsil, said Sumitra Rajput, a resident of Sadulshehar, established contact with his family by claiming to be a doctor.

On June 8, Sumitra called him to Hanumangarh on the pretext of buying a flat in the Housing Board Colony.

As the complainant reached at the flat, Prem Balihara of Satipura and Rajesh Jandu of Dhingtania along with Komal, Neelam Gursewak Singh of Abohar and Sumitra were present there.

“They locked me in the room and threatened to implicate me in a false rape case. They demanded Rs 10 lakh to release me. Later, they agreed on Rs 5 lakh,” said the complainant.

The victim arranged Rs 2 lakh from his relatives. In lieu of the remaining Rs 3 lakh, the accused got his SUV registered in their name.

ASI Krishan Lal said they had arrested five people and raids were underway to nab Balihara.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar