Three aides of Landa nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 10

The Jalandhar police have cracked a case of extortion by apprehending three criminals associated with Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa.

On June 3, two bike-borne persons had fired shots in the office of a city-based industrialist at the Leather Complex. Earlier, the businessman had received a ransom call from an international number.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said, “On June 3, two individuals entered through the main gate and one of them opened fire at Jatinder Singh, a security officer at Kohli Sports Private Limited in Leather Complex, at 5:15 am.”

An FIR was registered under Sections 307, 34 of the IPC and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act at the Basti Bawa Khel police station. Later, Sections 386, 387, and 120 B of the IPC were added to the case.

Sharma said they nabbed Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopy, Bhupinder Singh, alias Bunty, and Jagroop Singh, alias Joopa, from Manikaran Sahib in Himachal Pradesh.

During interrogation, Gurpreet confessed to his involvement in several cases, including robbery, extortion and illegal arms dealing, under the influence of Yadwinder Singh, alias Yada, and Landa. He revealed that he and his associates had targeted prominent figures and frequently changed their addresses to evade arrest.

Bhupinder also admitted to multiple crimes, including robbery and extortion. He has 23 cases pending against him. After serving seven years in jail, he was released earlier this year. Jagroop, who has eight cases pending against him, used to live under a different identity.

The accused had been booked under the UAPA and further probe was underway, said Sharma.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada