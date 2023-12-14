Three arrested with 5,400 kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

The Ludhiana police claimed to have busted a drug smuggling network with the arrest of three peddlers.

Along with 5,400 kg of poppy husk, cops seized Rs 1.25 crore drug money, two country-made pistols of .32 bore, six cartridges, a currency note counting machine, 14 fake number plates and police uniform from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Avtar Singh, alias Tari of Dhudike, Moga, Harjinder Singh, alias Rindi of Raipur Arayian, Jalandhar, and Kamalpreet of Bagapurana.

Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Singh Bains said the CIA received a tip-off that the accused used to bring narcotics from neighbouring states and supplied it in the district.

The SSP said the police team laid a naka on the Bharowal to Gorsian Makhan road near Sidhwan Bet and intercepted a truck.

During inspection of the truck, 270 bags containing poppy husk were seized, said Bains, adding that they also confiscated drug money and weapons.

The SSP revealed that during interrogation, Harjinder admitted that he had brought narcotics six times in the past and supplied them in Jagraon, Sidhwan Bet, Moga and Barnala.

He said Harjinder had four cases of drug smuggling registered against him, including three in Jalandhar and one in Delhi.