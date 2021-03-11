Three Lawrence Bishnoi aides arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police on Sunday arrested three aides of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based outlaw Goldy Brar from Bathinda.

Those arrested have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Sachin, of Charewaan village; Himmatveer Singh Gill of Jhorar village; and Balkaran, alias Vicky, of Chak Dukhe Wala, all in Muktsar.

The police have recovered four pistols and 20 cartridges, besides an i20 car from their possession.

AGTF DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said following inputs, a team from Bathinda arrested the three, who were planning to target a prominent businessman of the Malwa region for extortion. “With the arrest of these accused persons, a sensational crime has been averted,” he said.

DIG Bhullar said while all three had a criminal background, Sachin and Himmatveer were involved in the smuggling of drugs and illegal weapons in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Delhi.

He said they used to procure weapons for the gang from other states and deliver those to accomplices for targeted killings.

On the directions of Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of Bishnoi, the suspects had been providing shelter to absconding gangsters of the National Capital Region, the DIG claimed.

“Recently, the Counter Intelligence unit of the Special Cell, Delhi, had arrested a wanted gangster, Shahrukh, who was given shelter in Punjab by Sachin and his associates,” he added.

A case under Sections 25 (7) and (8) of the Arms Act had been registered against the suspects at the Bathinda Civil Lines police station.

