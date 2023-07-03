Three booked for canal water theft

Our Correspondent

Abohar, July 2

The Khuiyansarwer police have booked three persons on the complaint of Canal Department SDO Sandeep Kumar under Sections 325, 323/34 of the IPC.

The SDO alleged that Mohinder Kumar, Chhinder Pal and Kanha Ram of Dhinganwali village were found using plastic pipes to illegally draw water from Bhangarkhera minor.

Farmers said the district had claimed that water was being made available — after a long time — to farmers in tail-end villages but some influential landlords were regularly using plastic pipes for water theft.

For the past few days, water level in the Bhangarkhera minor (sub-canal) had been nose diving. Suspecting foul play, some activists of BKU Khosa yesterday carried out patrolling and detected four plastic pipes that were being used at Dhinganwali village to draw additional water for fields.

Jagrup Singh Dhaliwal, a BKU activist, said the canal provides water to Dhinganwali, Bhangarkhera and Achadiki located near the Punjab-Rajasthan border.