Three booked for robbery bid

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The police have arrested Jagmeet Singh of Mehrajwala village for allegedly trying to rob Punjab Gramin Bank at Aulakh village here on Tuesday night. Sources said the villagers had caught one suspect, while two others managed to flee. The police have registered a case against the three persons. TNS

Residents demand re-poll

Sangrur: Alleging violation of norms in the election of committee members of the Multipurpose Agriculture Cooperative Society, Rogla, area residents staged a protest demanding a re-election. “The election was conducted on October 3 at an undisclosed location, but as per the norms, it should have been held at the office,” said one of the protesters. TNS

3 mobiles seized from jail

Ferozepur: Central Jail officials have seized three mobile phones from gangsters lodged inside the “chakki cell”. One mobile phone each, with SIM card, was seized from Manish Parbhakar, Chamkaur Singh, alias Beant Singh, and Manjit. They have been booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act. OC

ASI booked on graft charge

Muktsar: The VB on Thursday booked ASI Sukhdev Singh for allegedly taking a bribe. The ASI was investigating a case registered at the Malout City police station and had demanded a bribe for presenting a challan in the court. A case has been registered at Bathinda. TNS

BDA to conduct e-auction

Chandigarh: The Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) will conduct an e-auction of prime properties in Bathinda and Abohar from October 20 to 31. It is offering 26 residential plots, 24 SCO sites, a school site situated at Nirwana Estate and a multiplex site at Urban Estate, Phase 2. TNS

Ahuja gets ‘Best Story’ award

Abohar: Ashwani Ahuja, who served as principal at government schools in Fazilka district, has been honoured with the ‘Best Story’ award for Hindi feature film “Uljhan: The Topper Blues” at the Café Irani Chaii International Film Festival, 2022, held in Mumbai.

