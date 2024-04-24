 Three cases of domestic abuse filed in Abohar : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Three cases of domestic abuse filed in Abohar

Three cases of domestic abuse filed in Abohar

Three cases of domestic abuse filed in Abohar


Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 23

A woman and her two-year-old daughter in Dharam Nagari were attacked and injured using a stick allegedly by her husband who was reportedly in an intoxicated state. Apart from both of them getting stitches due to various injuries, the woman suffered a fracture in her leg. Both have been admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Two victims hospitalised

  • A woman and her two-year-old daughter were beaten up with a stick by her husband, an addict, in Abohar’s Dharam Nagari. The woman, who suffered a fracture in her leg had to be hospitalised
  • In another incident, a 33-year-old woman was beaten up by her drunk husband, also an addict. She has been admitted to a local hospital
  • Sunita Rani of Bhangarkhera has filed a complaint against her in-laws alleging harassment for dowry

The victim, Sonia (37), alleged that her husband, a truck driver, is an addict. He often beats her under the influence of alcohol. When he came home yesterday evening, he started beating his two-year-old daughter Pari. When Sonia protested, he attacked her with a stick and fled away. After getting information, her brother and father got both of them admitted to the hospital. City-1 police said that the matter was being investigated.

In another incident, a woman in Rajiv Nagar was beaten up allegedly by her husband last evening.

Vandana (33), who is undergoing treatment in Civil Hospital, said that she got married about 12 years ago and has two children. Her husband had allegedly become an addict since the past few years. He often beats her after consuming alcohol and has also sold most of the household items to pay for his drugs, the victim alleged in her complaint.

She said that her husband did not give her money to run the household and never allowed her to take up some domestic work for money. Last evening, her husband, in an inebriated state, allegedly beat her. The neighbours had to intervene and they got her admitted to the hospital. Her brother reached here and urged the police to take action.

City-2 SHO Maninder Singh said that the statement of the victim has been recorded and necessary action will be taken.

A case was registered at Khuian Sarwar police station on the complaint of Sunita Rani of Bhangarkhera village who alleged that her in-laws beat her for dowry. SHO Rajbir Kaur said that a case has been registered against Sunita’s husband Chhinder Pal and his brother Mahinder Pal, residents of Diwankhera, under Sections 498 A and 406 of the IPC.

