Three children run over by train in Kiratpur Sahib

Tribune News Service

Kiratpur Sahib, November 27

In a tragic incident three children were crushed to death under a passenger train on Sunday when they were going to pluck wild berries.

The deceased has been identified as Mohinder (7), Rohit (11) and Vicky (8), all residents of Kiratpur Sahib.

According to information, the deceased had gone to pluck wild berries and when they were crossing railway line at nearby Kalyanpur village a passenger train going towards Anandpur Sahib around 11.20 am crushed them leading to their death on the spot.

The GRP has initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CRPC.