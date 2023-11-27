 Three-day protest: Farmer leaders to give memorandum to Punjab governor on Tuesday : The Tribune India

Huge gathering of farmers during a protest in Mohali. Tribune photo: Vicky



PTI

Chandigarh, November 27

Farmer leaders will meet the Punjab governor on Tuesday in connection with their various demands as the three-day protest under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha continued for the second day on Monday.

Scores of farmers gathered at the Mohali-Chandigarh border on Sunday to press the Centre to accept their various demands, including a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP).

Farmers are demanding the withdrawal of cases filed against them during the 2020-21 stir against the now-repealed farm laws, compensation and jobs for any one of the family members of farmers who died during the stir, debt waiver, and pension.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella body of various farmer unions.

Addressing the media here, farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said their leaders will meet the governor on Tuesday.

“We will give our memorandum to the governor on Tuesday at 11 am,” said Kadian.

Farmer leaders further said the next course of action of the SKM will be decided on Tuesday.

Various farmers’ bodies, including the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), BKU (Lakhowal), BKU (Dakunda), which are part of the SKM, are participating in the protest.

Heavy security arrangements were made because of the protest and the traffic was diverted to alternative routes on some roads.

Farmers from Haryana also converged at Sector 5 in Panchkula, where policemen were deployed in large numbers.

Farmers from many parts of Punjab on Sunday began gathering at the Mohali-Chandigarh border near Phase-11 in Mohali.

They came on tractor trolleys, cars and other vehicles with a cargo of essential items such as ration, bedding, utensils, cooking gas, and cylinders for the three-day protest.

Farmers have erected tents and set up a stage in the middle of the road, while farmer leaders are addressing the protesters.

The Punjab and Chandigarh Police have beefed up security near the Mohali-Chandigarh border, erecting barricades and stationing water cannons.

The Chandigarh and the Mohali police have already issued traffic advisories.

