Three-day relief from biting cold for Punjab, Haryana; rain expected on Lohri

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, January 11

In a much-needed reliefto the people of north India, who have been left shivering due to biting cold, minimum temperatures have already risen by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the northwest region – including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Cold day and cold wave conditions have abated over the northwest region, and similar conditions would prevail for the next three days, predicted Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday. New Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 18.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

“Rise in minimum temperatures by about 2°C is very likely over many parts of NorthwestIndia byThursday morning andno significant changeon Friday. Gradual fall in temperatureby 3-5°Cbetween from January 14 to 16 is very likely,” IMD said.

The IMD added that light rainfall was expected in parts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana over the next two days. The latest weather development is owing to the western disturbance affecting Northwest India.

The development would also bring snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “Isolated light rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, and adjoining areas of West Pradesh until Friday,” predicted IMD.

The IMD predicted that a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog was very likely in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between January 14 and 16.