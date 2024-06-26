Three drones, over 1 kg drugs seized

Chandigarh, June 25
In separate incidents, security agencies seized three drones and over 1 kg narcotics along the International Border in Punjab during past 24 hours.
During evening hours of June 24, the Border Security Force (BSF) neutralised a drone near PS Wala Hithar village in the Fazilka Sector. During a joint search with the Punjab Police, it was later seized from the fields near the village along with a packet containing 510-gram heroin attached to it with a metal hook. Based on information shared by a villager, the BSF carried out a search near Raja Rai village in the Ferozepur Sector during which a drone with packet containing 560-gram heroin tied to it with a metal wire, was found from the adjacent fields.
Another drone in partially broken condition was found from a field ahead of the border security fence near Thekalan village in the Tarn Taran Sector.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No consensus on Speaker, it’s NDA’s Birla vs Opposition’s Suresh
Rare contest today as BJP rejects INDIA’s Dy Speaker post de...
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief