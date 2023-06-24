Three drown as tractor falls into Bhakra Canal

Tribune News Service

Sangrur/Abohar, June 23

Three persons have drowned, including two women and a minor girl, while five others were rescued by residents after the tractor they were commuting on fell into a Bhakra Canal near Harigarh Gehla village.

According to information, eight labourers were being ferried to another farm when the incident took place.

Gursev Singh, a resident of Maniana village, said, “Farmers from adjoining fields rescued five persons. Three labourers are still missing.”

Moonak DSP Manoj Gorsi said, “Those missing have been identified as Kamlesh, Geeta and a minor girl Payal of Maniana village.”

In another incident a 22-year-old youth, Suresh Kumar, died after the tractor he was driving fell into a pond on Thursday evening at Diwankhera village about 21 km from Abohar.

Family members of the deceased said they had bought two new tractors. There was mechanical problem in one of the tractors, about which they informed the local dealer and the manufacturing company. Company officials and local dealers' representatives reached Diwankhera yesterday and fixed the mechanical problem. After this, Suresh was reportedly asked to test drive the tractor. As Suresh was driving the tractor, it overturned and fell into a pond. Suresh was rushed to Civil Hospital where he died.