Three ‘drug peddlers’ held

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 15

ASI Balkaran Singh, part of the anti-narcotics staff, on Friday seized 10 kg poppy husk during a raid at a tea stall.

Sandeep Singh and his mother Manjit Kaur of Jammu Basti were booked under the NDPS Act. In a separate case, ASI Sarabjit Singh seized 220 intoxicating pills from Rakesh of Himmatpura.

