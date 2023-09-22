Three gender test rackets busted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

The Punjab Health and Family Welfare Department has busted three illegal sex determination rackets in Kharar, Dera Bassi and Moga.

Health Minister Balbir Singh said acting on a tip-off, health teams from Ludhiana and Barnala planned a special operation. “Our health teams, along with the police teams, took a pregnant woman as a decoy customer to these centres and caught the culprits red-handed while conducting sex determination tests,” he said.

Balbir Singh said that in Dera Bassi, a quack had also been apprehended, who used to lure people with the promise of a male child by giving some special medicine.

#Barnala #Dera Bassi #Kharar #Moga