Three held for bike thefts

Abohar: The police have busted a gang of thieves and recovered eight motorcycles, two batteries and an inverter. Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Pratap Verma said the accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh Kaka, Pal Singh and Surinder Singh Sukha, all resident of Sujawalpur village. The SHO said Raj Kumar Bawri, alias Raju of Odki village, was held for buying stolen goods. The SHO said four motorcycles were recovered from the godown of Bawri and other from possession of the accused. The gang used to change registration number of stolen bikes before disposing of the same. OC
1 killed, 2 injured in accident
Abohar: A person died and two others were left injured after a car they were travelling in overturned near Chak 8-A village on Padampur Road. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep (24), a resident of Chak 56-LNP village. The injured include Praveen (30), a resident of Beenjhbayala, and Bhim Sain (23), a resident of Chak 11-EEA village. The duo have been admitted to a private hospital in Sriganganagar.
