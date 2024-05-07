Three held for obtaining bank credit limit with fake documents

Chandigarh May 6
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has lodged a case against seven persons for obtaining an agricultural credit limit of Rs 40 lakh out of which three accused have been arrested and further investigation of this case is under progress.
A spokesperson of VB said this case has been registered against Navdeep Singh, resident of village Kohar Singh Wala in Guruharshai, Ferozepur, Vinod Kumar and Amarjit Singh, both revenue patwari, Halka Bahadur Ke, in Guruharshai, Ferozepur, Joginder Singh, alias Bittu, private accomplice of patwaris; ASM Parminder Singh, Fard Kendra Guruharshai; Kulwinder Singh, relationship manager, HDFC Bank, Guruharshai branch and guarantor Davinder Singh of Kohar Singh Wala village, Ferozepur. Among these accused, Joginder Singh, alias Bittu, Amarjit Singh Patwari and Davinder Singh have been arrested.
