Three held for organising tractor race in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, JUNE 16

The police today arrested three persons for organising a tractor race in violation of the orders at Dameli village near Phagwara. Six villagers, including three children, sustained serious injuries when tractor driver Jaspal lost control of the vehicle which ran over the villagers, watching the race.

Addressing a press conference, DIG, Jalandhar Range, Harmanbir Singh Gill, said three villagers Jaspal, Bachitra and Bittu had been arrested under Sections 308, 279, 337, 338, 188, 336 of the Indian Penal Code for organising a tractor race without the permission of the police on Saturday.

The police had impounded three tractors.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said 11 persons were booked for the violation while eight others were absconding.

