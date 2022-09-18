Three held for sheltering gangsters Rayya, Toofan

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

A day after the arrest of two notorious gangsters, Manpreet Singh, alias Mani Rayya, and Mandeep Singh, alias Toofan, the police have booked their relatives for allegedly harbouring them.

The duo had been evading arrest for long and recently their name cropped up in the killing Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

According to the police, they were accomplices of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is among the prime suspects in the Moosewala case.

The Rajasansi police have arrested Sahilpreet Singh and his brother Varinder Singh for allegedly sheltering Rayya. Rayya is a “category A gangster” facing a number of criminal cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and robbery. He, along with his family, was living in the residence of his cousins Sahilpreet Singh and Varinder Singh.

Similarly, the Verowal police have arrested Harinder Singh, alias Laddi, of Khakh village, for sheltering Toofan.