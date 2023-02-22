Three injured in brawl, probe on

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, February 21

Three youths were injured in a clash that broke out near the district administrative complex here today.

A video of the incident had gone viral on the social media. Some of the youngsters had even covered their faces, holding sticks and sharp weapons.

The exact cause of the clash was unknown yet.

Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation. “Two injured have been shifted to Faridkot, while the third is admitted to a private hospital. We have visited the spot,” said Jagdish Kumar, DSP.

#Muktsar #social media