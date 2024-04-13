Three-member panel to probe Nabha gangrape

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 12

The Department of Higher Education has formed a three-member committee to probe the alleged gangrape of a girl in a room above the principal’s office at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha. The Patiala police have deputed the Nabha DSP to supervise the probe and “also assist the committee” probing the matter.

The committee on Friday visited the college to look into the lapses on part of the college authorities. As per documents accessed by The Tribune, the committee has been asked to report the findings within three days, so that necessary action can be taken against those who acted irresponsibly in managing the entry of outsiders in the college.

“Action will be taken against anyone found negligent in the case. It is a serious matter and there were lapses,” a top official confirmed. As per the orders, the committee is headed by Ludhiana Government Girls’ College Principal Suman Lata and has SCD Government College for Boys Principal Tanveer Kaur and Higher Education Department Deputy Director (Grants) Simarjit Kaur as members.

“A preliminary probe reveals that the accused not only managed to enter the college, but also the classrooms by posing as students,” said Patiala SP (City) Sarfaraz Alam. “We have asked the Nabha DSP to probe the role of security guards too,” he said.

Alam said the alleged gangrape took place in a room above the principal’s “where the CCTV camera is non-functional”. “We will look into the fact as to how that particular camera was not working and if the accused were aware about it,” Alam stated.

There were only three outsourced guards to manage the security at the college with over 3,000 students and some CCTV cameras installed in the college were also non-functional. As per the FIR, the victim stated that on March 27, accused Davinder Singh asked a student to come to the room. “Around 1 pm, when I went to the room, the accused along with two others raped me,” said the victim. Davinder, Ravneet Singh and Harry were arrested.

Ripudaman College Principal Hartej Kaur said a seven-member college committee will look into the matter.

