Three members of Patial gang nabbed

Mohali, November 10
A joint team of the Counter Intelligence, Bathinda, and the State Special Operating Cell (SSOC), Mohali, has arrested three key operatives associated with gangster Lucky Patial.
Those nabbed have been identified as Jagjeet Singh, alias Jaggi, Anmol Singh and Manpreet Singh, alias Mani. The police have seized two pistols, 10 bullets and a motorcycle from their possession.
During preliminary interrogation of the accused, cops learnt that Jagjeet was heading a module on the instructions of Patial along with associates of the Bambiha gang.
The police said the accused were on the verge of accomplishing their target in Mohali.
The accused revealed that they had purchased arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh and supplied these to their associates in Punjab.
A case under Sections 384, 506 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25 and 25 (7) of the Arms Act has been registered against Patial, Jagjit, Anmol, Manpreet and an unkown person.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid
Says casting doubt on validity of Vidhan Sabha sitting not a...
Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court
Suggests stopping subsidy to farmers violating regulations
Sangrur: Rain drenches paddy in grain markets, farmers seek action against officials
‘No arrangement in place to cover grain lying in the open’