Three members of Patial gang nabbed

Mohali, November 10

A joint team of the Counter Intelligence, Bathinda, and the State Special Operating Cell (SSOC), Mohali, has arrested three key operatives associated with gangster Lucky Patial.

Those nabbed have been identified as Jagjeet Singh, alias Jaggi, Anmol Singh and Manpreet Singh, alias Mani. The police have seized two pistols, 10 bullets and a motorcycle from their possession.

During preliminary interrogation of the accused, cops learnt that Jagjeet was heading a module on the instructions of Patial along with associates of the Bambiha gang.

The police said the accused were on the verge of accomplishing their target in Mohali.

The accused revealed that they had purchased arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh and supplied these to their associates in Punjab.

A case under Sections 384, 506 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25 and 25 (7) of the Arms Act has been registered against Patial, Jagjit, Anmol, Manpreet and an unkown person.

