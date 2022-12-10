Three minors killed in Muktsar in 2 months

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 9

After three minors lost their lives in the district in less than two months, the police have finally swung into action.

A 14-year-old boy, Gursewak Singh of Kabarwala village, and his 12-year-old sister Prabhjot Kaur died on Wednesday while they were going to their school on a motorcycle, which collided with an overloaded truck on the Jalalabad road. Their 10-year-old brother, Navtej Singh, was also injured.

Similarly, a 15-year-old boy, Sehajpreet Singh of Jandwala village, lost his life after a car hit his motorcycle on the Bathinda road near Malout on October 17.

Following these incidents, Sub-Inspector Ravinder Kaur, in-charge, Muktsar traffic police, said, “We have asked school heads to announce in their prayer meetings daily that students who do not have a driving licence should not drive any motor vehicle. Besides this, we are issuing challans and impounding vehicles as well. For instance, we impounded 12 vehicles and issued 42 challans yesterday.”

She added, “Parents should also take responsibility and not allow underage driving.”

Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar today administered an oath to officers of various departments to follow traffic rules.

