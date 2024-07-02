Ferozepur: Three nabbed in Congress leader’s murder case

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, July 1

The police have arrested a key accused along with his two aides for the murder of Congress block chief Lalit Kumar Passi, alias Lalli, who was shot outside the Ferozepur Central Jail on June 21.

SSP Saumya Mishra said, “Acting on a tip-off, cops conducted raid in the cantonment area and arrested key accused Rohit, alias Nanna, along with Suraj, alias Pinni, and Yogesh, alias Rinkal.”

The SSP said they had also seized two .30 bore pistols, one county-made weapon, .12 bore, and seven shells.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Ferozepur