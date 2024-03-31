Three of Landa gang nabbed, heroin seized

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 30

Three gangsters of the Lakhbir Singh Landa module, which has been declared as a terror group by the Union Government, were arrested by the Sarhali police and the local CIA staff in a joint operation on Friday from national highway No. 54 near Sheron village along with heroin and arms.

SSP Ashwani Kapur while talking to newsmen at a press conference here today said 1.2 kg of heroin, three country-made pistols, four magazines and 20 cartridges had been seized from the car in which they were travelling. He said the arrested gangsters had been identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Naushehra Pannuan, Mohpreet Singh Moh of Thathian Mahantan and Shamsher Singh Shera of Jaura village.

The SSP said Gurpreet was involved in an RPG attack on Sarhali police station about two years back but as he was a juvenile then, he was let off by the police. He later approached Landa and was involved in activities of gangsters associated with the Landa module and used to threaten and attack businessmen, doctors and other well-off people.

Kapur said besides Landa, who was running his module from foreign, others who had been booked were Satbir Singh of Naushehra Pannuan, Gurdev Singh Jaisal of Chambal, Yadwinder of Chamba Kalan. Meanwhile, those arrested are facing many criminal cases at Tarn Taran and other police stations.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran