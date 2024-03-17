Three operatives of gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara held

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 16

Three operatives of gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, both part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) from Zirakpur, officers said on Saturday.

Those arrested were identified as Ajay Singh alias Ajaypal and Ankit, both residents of Bhiwani in Haryana, and Lakhwinder Singh alias Lucky, a resident of AKS Colony in Zirakpur.

Murder, attempt to murder and extortion cases were registered against Ankit in Haryana, the police said, adding that two .32 calibre pistols along with 11 live cartridges were recovered from them. A car was also seized, they said.

A case was registered relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act in Mohali on March 15.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said acting on reliable information, AGTF teams headed by ADGP Promod Ban arrested the three operatives from a flat near Airport Road in Zirakpur.

The accused were conducting recce and gathering other relevant information to execute target killings of rival gangsters. Ankit along with his associates allegedly murdered rival gangster Jai Kumar alias Bhadar, who had more than 27 criminal cases lodged against him, on November 6, 2023.

Yadav said Ajay and Ankit had also made unsuccessful attempts to execute target killings in Rajasthan.

