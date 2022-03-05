3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 5

Three youths from Punjab were killed in a car accident near Sarnia in Ontario, Canada.

The deceased have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar (31), Mono Town, Ontario, Sunny Khurana (24), Brentford, and Kiranpreet Singh Gill (22) of Barry Town.

All three belonged to Faridkot in Punjab.

According to the reports, a van collided with a trailer on Arthur's Wellington Road near Highway 6 in the Canadian township of Harther, Ontario, which led to the death of the three youths.

The trailer driver suffered injuries and been admitted to a hospital. Two youth died on the spot while the third succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.