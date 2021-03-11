Three Punjabis in fray for Brampton mayor's post

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 19

Three Punjab-origin candidates are running for the Mayor’s post in Brampton civic poll scheduled for October 24. Former MP Ramesh Sangha, Brampton City Hall whistleblower Gurdeep Nikki Kaur and Punjabi radio and TV personality Bob Dosanjh Singh have filed their nominations.

Sangha served as an MP for Brampton Centre between 2015 and 2021. He was expelled from the Liberal Party just ahead of the 2021 Federal Elections after he accused members of his own outfit of supporting the Khalistan movement. The party termed the allegations as “baseless and dangerous”. He sat as an Independent in Parliament.

The two-time MP came to Canada from Punjab in 1994 and established himself as a lawyer before contesting the Federal Elections in 2015.

Nikki’s allegations of corruption in Brampton City Hall led to an investigation, which concluded last year. Auditing firm Deloitte dismissed most of the complaints as unsubstantiated or without merit and the findings were in line with earlier investigations by both the Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Ombudsman.

Bob, owner of Sanjha Punjab Radio and TV, has been running his campaign on a three-point agenda. He intends to end corruption at Brampton City Hall, make the city a safer and affordable place to live and work.

Earlier, sitting Liberal MP Ruby Sahota also intended to throw her hat in the Mayor’s race, but she opted out.