Three shooters of Sonu Khatri gang arrested, pistols seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police, in a pan-India operation conducted in coordination with Central agencies on Friday, arrested three shooters of Sonu Khatri gang, a close associate of terrorist Harvinder Rinda.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the arrested shooters were Sukhmanjot Singh (alias Sukhman Brar) of New Deol Nagar in Jalandhar, Jaskaran Singh (alias Jassi Lodhipur) of Lodhipur village in SBS Nagar and Jograj Singh (alias Joga) of Pholriwal village in Jalandhar.

Police teams also seized three foreign-made pistols of .32 bore from their possession, he added.

“In an intelligence-led operation, police teams from the Punjab AGTF under the overall supervision of ADGP Promod Ban nabbed accused Sukhman Brar from the India-Nepal border, while he was attempting to escape to Nepal. Two other persons were arrested from Gurugram, Haryana,” said the DGP. The arrested shooters were planning to prepare fake passports to escape abroad via Kathmandu, Nepal. He said those arrested were involved in at least five murder cases, including Makhan murder case that took place in Nawanshahr in March 2022, besides five other cases.

