Three SSPs transferred in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 22
In a minor reshuffle, the Punjab Government today appointed three new SSPs in the state. A spokesperson for the government said Arun Saini had been appointed Pathankot SSP, while Swarandeep Singh had been posted as Amritsar Rural SSP and Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu as Kapurthala SSP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'
Stresses on water conservation